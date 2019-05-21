Andrew Luck Won't Participate in Colts OTAs Because of Calf Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss the Colts' organized team activities with a calf strain.

"During the training session, just a little tweak, a little strain," Colts coach Frank Reich said, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "My whole mode and our whole mode is going to be, during this session, just to be real conservative with guys. Anybody who has any issues whatsoever. I told [the training staff] let's be conservative with these guys. Main thing is to get to camp at full strength. Really any player who has any issue we're going to be over-cautious."

Luck was durable early in his career and didn't miss a game in his first three seasons, but he underwent offseason shoulder surgery before the 2017 campaign and missed the whole year. He also played just seven contests in 2015 because of shoulder and kidney concerns.

The four-time Pro Bowler is the face of the franchise and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. The 2018 season was the fourth time he's thrown for more than 4,000 yards when he posted 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdown throws.

While Luck's injury doesn't appear to be serious, losing him at any point in 2019 would be a devastating blow for a Colts team that returned to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014 thanks in large part to his presence.