Tre'Davious White Won't Return vs. Dolphins After Suffering Concussion

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a head injury and did not return.

The second-year corner was injured in the second quarter while tackling Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

White was selected by the Bills with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft after the team lost fellow corner Stephon Gilmore to the AFC East rival New England Patriots in free agency last year. He made an instant impact as a rookie.

The 23-year-old LSU product was a four-year contributor in the Tigers' defensive backfield and remained mostly durable despite the hard-hitting nature of SEC football. He played in 48 of a possible 50 games during his time at the collegiate level and all 16 games during his first NFL season.

After registering 69 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions in 16 games as a rookie, White entered Sunday's game with 52 tackles, seven passes defended and one pick in 2018.

Before getting injured, White registered his second interception of the season Sunday by picking off Ryan Tannehill.

While White's surface numbers dipped in 2018, much of that had to do with teams targeting other corners and opting to run rather than pass because of Buffalo's dominant pass defense.

After White left Sunday's game, undrafted rookie cornerback Levi Wallace was moved into a more prominent role, as was utility defensive back Rafael Bush.

Since the Bills failed to qualify for the playoffs, the focus will shift toward White getting healthy and preparing for the 2019 campaign.