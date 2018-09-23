Titans' Adoree' Jackson Diagnosed with Concussion, out vs. Jaguars

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, and the Titans ruled him out for the remainder of the game, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.



Thus far in 2018, Jackson has registered 10 tackles, three passes defended and one interception.



The Titans selected Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of USC after he turned in a dominant junior season with the Trojans.

Because of his ability to impact the game in so many ways, the Titans jumped on the chance to select him with their second of two first-round picks.

The decision paid dividends, as Jackson started all 16 games during his rookie season and finished with 70 tackles, 17 passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Jackson also averaged 23.1 yards per kick return and 8.5 yards per punt return.

Tennessee added to its cornerback depth this offseason by signing Malcolm Butler away from the New England Patriots after doing the same with Logan Ryan the previous offseason.

If Jackson misses some time, Ryan and Butler will remain in a starting role, while the likes of LeShaun Sims and Kenneth Durden will see more playing time.

Tennessee has some capable players in its secondary even if Jackson lands on the shelf, but a long-term injury would be detrimental since development is key at this early juncture of his career.