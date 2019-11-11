Report: Saints' Marshon Lattimore Week-to-Week with Hamstring Injury

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is considered "week-to-week" after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The second-quarter injury forced him out of the game, and he never returned to what became a 26-9 loss.

Lattimore joined the Saints secondary as the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The Ohio State product represented one of the most logical fits of the opening round that year given his strong play with the Buckeyes and New Orleans' longtime struggles in the defensive backfield.

He enjoyed immediate success en route to tallying 52 combined tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble across 13 games as a rookie. He added 59 tackles and two picks in 2018.

On the injury front, the 23-year-old Ohio native was limited to three games during his freshman campaign at OSU because of hamstring problems. He sat out three contests for the Saints as a rookie while recovering from a concussion and an ankle injury but bounced back to play all 16 games last year.

It would represent a significant setback for the Saints pass defense if the latest ailment forces him to the sideline. P.J. Williams should get the first chance to fill the void opposite Eli Apple. More playing time could also be available for Justin Hardee.

The Saints will want Lattimore to get as many reps as possible working against an opponent's top target so he can continue to anchor the Saints' secondary as a high-end No. 1 corner.