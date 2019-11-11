Report: Saints' Marshon Lattimore Week-to-Week with Hamstring Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Aug 26, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) against Houston Texans wide receiver Dres Anderson (17) during the first quarter of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is considered "week-to-week" after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The second-quarter injury forced him out of the game, and he never returned to what became a 26-9 loss.

Lattimore joined the Saints secondary as the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The Ohio State product represented one of the most logical fits of the opening round that year given his strong play with the Buckeyes and New Orleans' longtime struggles in the defensive backfield.

He enjoyed immediate success en route to tallying 52 combined tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble across 13 games as a rookie. He added 59 tackles and two picks in 2018.

On the injury front, the 23-year-old Ohio native was limited to three games during his freshman campaign at OSU because of hamstring problems. He sat out three contests for the Saints as a rookie while recovering from a concussion and an ankle injury but bounced back to play all 16 games last year.

It would represent a significant setback for the Saints pass defense if the latest ailment forces him to the sideline. P.J. Williams should get the first chance to fill the void opposite Eli Apple. More playing time could also be available for Justin Hardee.

The Saints will want Lattimore to get as many reps as possible working against an opponent's top target so he can continue to anchor the Saints' secondary as a high-end No. 1 corner. 

Read 24 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: AB Feels It's 'Unfair' How Long He's Waited to Meet with NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Feels It's 'Unfair' How Long He's Waited to Meet with NFL

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lackluster Performance by the Saints, Disappoint Fans

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Lackluster Performance by the Saints, Disappoint Fans

    WWL
    via WWL

    Gridiron Digest: Mahomes Can't Do It Alone

    Chiefs are in danger of slipping in playoff chase after falling to 6-4

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Gridiron Digest: Mahomes Can't Do It Alone

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Week 10 Report Card

    ➖Trubisky's turnaround ➖Dan Quinn's hot seat ➖Mahomes' return and more

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    NFL Week 10 Report Card

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report