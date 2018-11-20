Report: Bears 'Optimistic' Mitchell Trubisky Will Play Despite Shoulder Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are "optimistic" that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be able to play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 11, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After the quarterback was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report due to a right shoulder injury, Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that Trubisky is "day to day." As a result, the 24-year-old was not expected to practice Tuesday.

The second pick in the 2017 draft after the Bears moved up to acquire the former North Carolina signal-caller, Trubisky showed flashes as a rookie.

In 12 starts as a rookie, Trubisky completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 77.5 quarterback rating.

Now in his first season under Nagy, the 24-year-old has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,469 yards, 20 scores and nine interceptions in a retooled offense. He has also carried the ball 51 times for 363 yards and three touchdowns to help key Chicago's ascent up the NFC North standings.

The Bears (7-3) enter Week 12 two games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1) in the win column.

If Trubisky cannot play, career backup Chase Daniel, whose last start came in 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs, will be thrust into action as Chicago's stopgap solution under center.