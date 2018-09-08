Luke Shaw Stretchered Off vs. Spain with Head Injury After Collision

Michael Regan/Getty Images

England left-back Luke Shaw left Saturday's UEFA Nations League match against Spain in the 53rd minute after being stretchered off the pitch.

The Press Association's Simon Peach described the scene as England team doctors tended to Shaw:

Shaw collided with Spain right-back Dani Carvajal, and his head appeared to hit the turf as he fell to the ground.

The Times' Henry Winter reported Shaw was "walking and talking" in the England dressing room and will receive a full scan at Wembley Stadium to determine the extent of the injury.

The 23-year-old Manchester United defender has had more than his fair share of injuries since arriving at Old Trafford, as evidenced by his making just 70 appearances in three years at the club.

Shaw suffered several small injuries in his first campaign with United before missing almost the entirety of his second because of a severe leg break.

A groin injury early during the 2016-17 season proved to be a source of frustration for both Shaw and manager Jose Mourinho, who has both questioned the left-back's attitude and praised him at times in a rollercoaster relationship.

Shaw then limped out of a match with Swansea City in April 2017, and it kept him out of action until September.

This latest setback is unlikely to help in that regard, and Mourinho will likely have to rely on the divisive Matteo Darmian. The 28-year-old has tremendous potential and can have a real impact, but he needs to show his form and fitness consistently if he's to convince Mourinho or really kick on with his United career.

Ashley Young is another option at left-back.