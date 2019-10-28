Paul Pogba out Until December with Ankle Injury, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he doubts Paul Pogba will feature again for the club before December following his most recent ankle injury.

Pogba, 26, has played twice for the club since August and missed Sunday's 3-1 win at Norwich City, the fifth successive match in which he's been sidelined.

After the victory at Carow Road, Solskjaer told reporters: "I don't think we'll see him before December. He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully recover so I don't think he will be back before maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him."

The Red Devils—up to seventh in the Premier League—travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on November 24. Pogba's last appearance for the club came during a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on September 30, and he's also missed France's last four UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Solskjaer added: "I'm not a doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. There's no use talking about who's not going to be here for a long time because he's not going to come on the pitch and help us. Paul's been brilliant and he is the creative midfielder that we need but then it's up to the others to step up.”

Sportswriter Tom McDermott addressed speculation that Pogba's injury isn't as severe as it's being portrayed and said United should have reinforced their midfield during the summer:

Scott McTominay has stepped up during Pogba's absence and scored the opener at Norwich, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both netted after having a penalty saved.

Pogba started the 2019-20 campaign in solid form for United, with two assists in the 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day. He missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Week 2, though, and an individual mistake cost the Red Devils dearly in the subsequent 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports Statto illustrated how unreliable United have been from the spot of late:

Andreas Pereira has also been given greater responsibility in Solskjaer's midfield during Pogba's absence, while youngsters James Garner and Angel Gomes are also on the first-team fringes.

Following the recent 1-0 win away to Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League, United have now won back-to-back games for the first time since September. They travel to face Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, when they could seal three successive wins for the first time this season.

Pogba has recorded two assists in six games this year and is yet to score, but Solskjaer hopes a proper recovery will aid his efforts to recapture his best at Old Trafford.