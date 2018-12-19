Goran Dragic to Undergo Knee Surgery, Reportedly Out 2 Months with Injury

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Dragic will have his knee scoped on Wednesday with no official timetable for a return.



According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dragic is expected to miss two months, and the All-Star break is being targeted for his return.

Dragic has rarely been banged up for long stretches. Although he's accumulated plenty of minor bumps and bruises over the past few years, he hasn't missed more than 10 games in a single season dating back to the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign.

This season has seen Dragic limited by his knee injury, including missing 12 of Miami's last 14 games.

The 32-year-old—now in a pseudo-contract year since he owns a $19.2 million player option for the 2019-20 season—is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 dimes and 3.1 boards per game on 41 percent shooting from the field.

Rodney McGruder and Tyler Johnson, who played 42 percent of his minutes at point guard last season, is the most logical replacement for head coach Erik Spoelstra until Dragic is able to return to the starting lineup.