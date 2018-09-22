Bulls' Omer Asik out Indefinitely with Inflammatory Arthritis

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 11: Omer Asik #3 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 11, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik will be out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis.

According to the club, Asik has "been receiving ongoing medical treatment and management, but his return to basketball activities is yet to be determined."

In the fourth season of a five-year, $58 million contract, Asik didn't figure to play a big role with the Bulls this season.

Last season, Asik appeared in a total of four games for the Bulls after the New Orleans Pelicans shipped him back to the Windy City in a deal for Nikola Mirotic.

Robin Lopez and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. project to do the heavy lifting at center alongside second-year power forward Lauri Markkanen.

