Oilers Star Connor McDavid Helped to Locker Room After Suffering Leg Injury

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid suffered a potentially devastating leg injury in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

The 22-year-old crashed into the goal post hard in the game against the Calgary Flames and needed help off the ice:

He appeared to say "it's broken" while receiving assistance.

Edmonton wasn't heading to the playoffs anyway, so he will have the entire offseason to rehabilitate his injury if necessary. Still, this could be damaging for a player who has become a star over the past few years.

McDavid will finish the season with 41 goals and 75 assists, his 116 points ranking second in the league behind only Nikita Kucherov.

He had already become one of the top players in the NHL coming into the year, lighting up the stat sheet with 100 points in 2016-17 and 108 points in 2017-18. In those two seasons, he racked up plenty of hardware, including the Hart Trophy, two Art Ross Trophies and two Ted Lindsay awards, plus a pair of All-Star selections.

In addition to his talent, McDavid has been impressively durable as a young player while appearing in all 82 games in each of the last two seasons and finishing with 78 games played in 2018-19.

His latest injury might not necessarily cause him to miss time, but the Oilers and all hockey fans will hope it turns out to be a minor issue.