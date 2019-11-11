Report: Bucks' Khris Middleton out for 'Several Weeks' Due to Leg Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 1: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2016 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton reportedly will be sidelined for a significant amount of time after suffering a left leg injury.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Middleton will "miss several weeks," although there is "no serious damage in the leg."

Middleton put together the best campaign of his career in 2017-18. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.6 percent. It represented a return to form after an injury-plagued 2016-17 season, and he remained a key contributor last season despite a scoring dip (18.3 PPG).

The 28-year-old South Carolina native suffered a torn left hamstring in September 2016 that kept him out of the lineup until the following February. He didn't miss any games in 2017-18, however, and sat out just five contests last season.

Look for Pat Connaughton and Sterling Brown to see more playing time while Middleton is out.

Ultimately, the Bucks were able to navigate Middleton's absence two years ago well enough to keep themselves in playoff contention, and they earned a berth upon his return. Now they'll attempt to remain an NBA title contender while hoping he makes a quick recovery.

