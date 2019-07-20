Report: David De Gea, Manchester United Agree to New 6-Year, £117M Contract

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea has reportedly penned a new six-year deal worth £117 million at Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford.



The agreement was first reported by the Telegraph's James Ducker on Saturday evening.

"De Gea—who made his first appearance of pre-season in United's 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday—will put pen to paper on the new deal, which is believed to be worth around £375,000 a week, once he returns to Manchester from the tour," Ducker wrote.

United's No. 1 goalkeeper now for nearly eight seasons, De Gea's previous deal was set to expire in 2020, and there were major concerns he could leave the club.

The Spaniard arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011 at just 20 years old, and after a shaky start at Old Trafford, he has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers, showing not only outstanding reflexes but also providing a composed, authoritative presence at the back.

In his time at the club, De Gea has made the PFA's Team of the Year on five occasions—the last time being in 2017-18. He also won United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in three consecutive campaigns from 2013-14 to 2015-16, making him the first Red Devils star to win it three years running, before taking the award again in 2017-18.

In summer 2015, a lengthy transfer saga culminated in the stopper almost joining Real Madrid, only for the move to fall through in the final minutes of the transfer window when the relevant paperwork was submitted late—an error for which both clubs denied responsibility.

Less than two weeks later, De Gea put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, which included the option to extend it to a fifth year.

The 28-year-old is one of United's most crucial players, so to have further secured his long-term future is of incredible importance.

De Gea has won just one Premier League title since joining the club, in 2012-13. With the keeper tied down on a new deal, United will be hoping manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can help them win another in the near future.

Should Real or another club pursue him again, United will be in a strong position to either fend off their interest or demand a huge sum from his suitors.