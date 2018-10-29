Warriors Trolled Fergie's National Anthem Attempt so Hard It Became a Challenge

Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem at last year's NBA All-Star Game will go down in sports history as one of the most maligned versions of all time. Last week, Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, called Draymond Green a "prick" for laughing during the performance. The Golden State Warriors' response was nothing short of epic and spawned a whole new viral challenge. Watch the video above to see how #FergieRemixChallenge was born.

     

