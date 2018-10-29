Warriors Trolled Fergie's National Anthem Attempt so Hard It Became a Challenge

Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Right Arrow Icon

Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem at last year's NBA All-Star Game will go down in sports history as one of the most maligned versions of all time. Last week, Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, called Draymond Green a "prick" for laughing during the performance. The Golden State Warriors' response was nothing short of epic and spawned a whole new viral challenge. Watch the video above to see how #FergieRemixChallenge was born.

