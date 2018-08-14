Ben Roethlisberger Leaves Steelers Practice with Undisclosed Injury After Fall

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left practice Tuesday after hitting his head on the field after a fall.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Roethlisberger leaving was precautionary.

Injuries have been a problem throughout the 36-year-old's career, and he has completed a 16-game season just three times in 14 years in the league. However, he is coming off a year where he was able to avoid major issues and stay on the field.

Roethlisberger's only missed game in 2017 was Week 17 in an attempt to rest for the postseason.

While the quarterback had threatened retirement after the season, he was quick to return for 2018 and said he could even play three more years.

He remains effective on the field as well, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past four years after getting just two bids in his first 10 seasons.

If the veteran is forced to miss time, it could lead to more playing time from young draft picks Mason Rudolph or Joshua Dobbs.