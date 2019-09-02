Matteo Darmian Completes Transfer from Manchester United to Parma

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Parma completed the signing of Matteo Darmian from Manchester United on Monday.

The full-back has signed for the Serie A outfit on a four-year deal, departing United after four full seasons at Old Trafford.

Both clubs confirmed the move on social media:

The Italy international was brought to Old Trafford in 2015 by then-manager Louis van Gaal, but found himself out of the picture under successors Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Darmian, 29, made only six Premier League appearances in the 2018-19 season—which was a clear indicator that he was surplus to requirements.

He had yet to play any minutes in 2019-20, and Solskjaer had already confirmed it was possible he would leave:

Despite his versatility, Darmian's prospects of getting much game time this term always looked bleak after United paid £50 million to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Darmian will be hoping to regain the kind of momentum he enjoyed during his days at former club Torino upon arriving at Parma.

He scored one goal in 92 appearances for the Red Devils during his stay at Old Trafford, where he won the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup in 2017, one year after clinching the FA Cup.

