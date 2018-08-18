T.Y. Hilton's Shoulder Injury Suffered in Colts Practice Diagnosed as Sprain

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a shoulder sprain during practice on Saturday, according to Colts writer Andrew Walker.

Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reported the injury is not considered to be serious, although it may keep the veteran out of Monday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hilton is far and away the most critical piece of the Colts' receiving corps. The four-time Pro Bowler has steadily developed into one of the league's most reliable options at the position, allowing him to handle a high-volume role, regardless of who's under center for Indy.

Injuries are one thing that haven't been much of an issue since Indianapolis selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft. The 28-year-old Miami native missed just two games over his first six seasons in the league.

But if the latest ailment keeps him out of the lineup for a while, Ryan Grant should slide into the No. 1 role for Indianapolis. Chester Rogers also figures to see an uptick in targets, while tight end Jack Doyle may take on more red-zone responsibility.

Ultimately, the Colts' continued defensive struggles put a lot of pressure on the offense to keep pace with the opponent. Losing Hilton for an extended period of time would be a massive blow to those efforts given his heavy involvement in the aerial attack.