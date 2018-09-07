Brent Grimes Doubtful for Week 1 vs. Saints with Groin Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes is unlikely to take the field in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Per Scott Smith of the team's official website, Grimes is officially listed as doubtful for the opener with a groin injury.

Grimes is in his third season with the Buccaneers, starting every game he has played since joining the team in 2016.

Although he hasn't been able to replicate the success he achieved in Atlanta or Miami, where he was named to four Pro Bowls, he has been one of the team's best players in coverage. He totaled seven interceptions in his first two seasons, returning one for a touchdown.

Grimes missed three games due to a shoulder injury last season. It was a devastating loss for a shaky defense that finished dead last against the pass in 2017. However, the team is better suited to handle a potential absence this season.

Not only do Ryan Smith and Vernon Hargreaves III now have more experience in the secondary, but the team also added two more talented young players in the second round of the 2018 draft in M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis.

Although an extended absence for Grimes could be damaging to this defense, it could allow the younger players to gain much-needed reps.