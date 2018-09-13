C.J. Mosley Carted off Field After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bengals

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted off the field during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter due to an apparent knee injury.

The team announced he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Mosley has been durable throughout his career, missing just two games in his first four seasons.

He made his third career Pro Bowl in 2017 thanks to 132 combined tackles and two interceptions. Mosley followed those efforts up with five combined tackles in a 47-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 as an anchor of the defensive unit and one of the most important players on the roster.

Fortunately for Baltimore, it still has Patrick Onwuasor in the middle as well as Terrell Suggs and Matt Judon on the outside. It can also turn toward Chris Board and Kenny Young to fill in for Mosley.

While Mosley is one of the defensive leaders for the Ravens, they still have enough pieces at linebacker to survive this setback. Still, they could use him back and healthy if they plan on challenging the best AFC teams in the postseason race.