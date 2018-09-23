Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson Carted off the Field with Ankle Injury vs. Redskins

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson would not return during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins after suffering an ankle injury.

Michael Cohen of The Athletic noted that the injury occurred when Packers safety Kentrell Brice accidentally undercut Wilkerson while attempting to make a tackle.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Wilkerson was consoled by teammates Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark while the cart came onto the field.

Wilkerson quickly developed into a key cog in the trenches after the New York Jets selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He's been rewarded for that strong play with two second-team All-Pro selections (2013 and 2015) and a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

He signed with the Packers in March after getting released by the Jets.

Wilkerson entered Sunday's game with four tackles on the season.

The 28-year-old Temple product has remained mostly durable throughout his eight-year career. He played all 16 regular-season games in four of his first five seasons. He did miss time during the 2016 campaign while battling ankle issues. His absences last year were not injury related.

If Wilkerson is forced to miss a significant period of time, Dean Lowry should get the first opportunity to fill the void up front for Green Bay. Montravius Adams could also see an uptick in playing time as part of the team's line rotation behind Daniels.

Ultimately, Wilkerson makes such a wide-ranging impact that the Packers' best chance to replicate his play is in the aggregate. So look for a lot of substitutions along the defensive front with hope of maximizing the impact of the group trying to replace him.