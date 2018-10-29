Auston Matthews Out 4 Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve with Shoulder Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs phenom Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, the Maple Leafs announced Monday. 

Any extended absence could be devastating to the Maple Leafs and the NHL as a whole due to the excitement Matthews brings on the ice.

The 21-year-old center is considered one of the best young players in the sport after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft. He burst onto the scene with 69 points in his first year, winning the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league.

He remained an impact player in his second season with 34 goals and 29 assists in just 62 games, although he missed about a month due to injury.

While he has played well so far with 10 goals and 6 assists, the Maple Leafs will have to figure out how to win without him.

The addition of John Tavares will help Toronto handle the loss, but Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri will also have to step up in Matthews' absence.

