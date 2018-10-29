Auston Matthews Out 4 Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve with Shoulder Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs phenom Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, the Maple Leafs announced Monday.

Any extended absence could be devastating to the Maple Leafs and the NHL as a whole due to the excitement Matthews brings on the ice.

The 21-year-old center is considered one of the best young players in the sport after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft. He burst onto the scene with 69 points in his first year, winning the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league.

He remained an impact player in his second season with 34 goals and 29 assists in just 62 games, although he missed about a month due to injury.

While he has played well so far with 10 goals and 6 assists, the Maple Leafs will have to figure out how to win without him.

The addition of John Tavares will help Toronto handle the loss, but Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri will also have to step up in Matthews' absence.