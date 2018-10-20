Lionel Messi Exits vs. Sevilla with Arm Injury, Replaced by Ousmane Dembele

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts injured on the pitch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium on September 21, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Lionel Messi went down during Barcelona's La Liga match against Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Saturday. The 31-year-old, five-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered an apparent elbow injury shortly after putting the Blaugrana 2-0 up.

It was quickly deemed serious enough for Messi to be replaced after attention from the physio:

Messi went down five minutes after collecting a pass from Luis Suarez and firing in yet another goal against a team he loves to score against:

The prolific No. 10 was later seen having his arm strapped up on the touchline before Frenchman Ousmane Dembele entered the fray:

Messi could now be set to miss pivotal matches, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League:

Manager Ernesto Valverde will hope Messi isn't out for long. He remains the inspiration in attacking areas for a team struggling to hit the heights of last season.

Barca can go top with a win over Sevilla, but the champions have appeared vulnerable already during this campaign. The Blaugrana have lost once and drawn three matches even with Messi in the lineup.

Dembele has the pace and vision to be an asset alongside Suarez in the final third, but it's Messi who remains the creative spark. His eye for a pass and ability to conjure goals from nothing give Barca the edge in most matches.

Bitter rivals Real Madrid are struggling for form but will receive a massive confidence boost if Messi is not fit enough for next Sunday's Clasico at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Wednesday's visit from Inter Milan will suddenly appear a daunting fixture without Barca's main man leading the line.

Valverde will know his squad is not strong enough to maintain a credible challenge on all fronts without its best player.

