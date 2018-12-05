Rob Holding Stretchered Off During Manchester United vs. Arsenal with Leg Injury

Rob Holding Stretchered Off During Manchester United vs. Arsenal with Leg InjuryDecember 5, 2018
Arsenal defender Rob Holding was stretchered off during the Gunners' clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Per James Olley of the Evening Standard, Holding was forced off in the first half with the score at 1-1, prompting a change from manager Unai Emery:
James Olley @JamesOlley
Not looking good for Holding. Being helped on to a stretcher. Arsenal don't have a centre-back on the bench.
James Olley @JamesOlley
Lichtsteiner on. Looks like Emery is staying with the same system but the change means a reshuffle within the centre-back trio. Mustafi into the centre with Sokratis on the left, Lichtsteiner on the right.
ESPN FC's Mattias Karen felt for the centre-back:
Mattias Karén @MattiasKaren
Such a shame if that’s a long term injury for Rob Holding, who was having his best spell of games yet and establishing himself as a regular.
Holding's acquisition in the summer of 2016 was far from one of the Gunners' most glamorous signings, but he has enjoyed some impressive outings and has grown in importance during his time at the Emirates Stadium.
Although the 23-year-old is still honing his craft, he has looked promising. His intelligent work at the back, commitment to physical battles and clever distribution have caught the eye.
Holding can provide a dynamic, youthful presence in the spine of the side and has proved himself able to start alongside the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos this season, having made 15 starts.
He needs to be fit to continue his impressive development, though, and Arsenal fans will be keen to see him back at full tilt and returning to the starting lineup again soon.
