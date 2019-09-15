Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, More Fantasy Outlook After Drew Brees' Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a thumb injury.

Mike Triplett of ESPN noted Brees said he is "concerned" and will see a hand specialist.

Brees was 3-of-5 passing for 38 yards and an interception before he left with the injury. He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who should start under center if Brees winds up missing extended time.

From a fantasy perspective, we can essentially boil this down to one word: nope.

Subbing Bridgewater for Brees drastically hurts every New Orleans offensive player's value. It's like subbing steak for Spam. You're still technically getting protein, but it isn't the same.

As far as playing Bridgewater, fantasy players would need to be desperate at quarterback. He was inconsistent in Sunday's game, finishing just 17-of-30 for 165 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

There is plenty of talent on New Orleans' roster to help with his numbers, but he hasn't taken meaningful snaps since the 2015 season, when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The outlook trickles down to the Saints' most notable skill-position players, especially star running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Much of Kamara's value has come out of the backfield as a sure-handed receiver and playmaker. Without Brees to feed him the ball, Kamara could become more of a typical running back, sharing some carries with Latavius Murray.

Fantasy managers likely selected Kamara with a top-four pick, but he managed only 13 carries for 45 yards and one catch for 15 yards against the Rams. Without Brees under center, opposing defenses can push more players into the box to account for the speedster.

Don't take Kamara out of your starting lineup, but you can't count on him to score 20-plus fantasy points every week if Brees is sidelined.

Michael Thomas will also likely lose targets and production, taking him from one of the best receivers in the league to someone with a lower ceiling. He still managed 10 catches for 89 yards in Sunday's contest, underscoring why he should remain in starting lineups with or without Brees.

But like Kamara, he won't be scoring 20-plus fantasy points on a consistent basis unless the future Hall of Famer returns.