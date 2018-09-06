Keanu Neal Ruled Out for Rest of Game vs. Eagles Due to Knee Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal was ruled out in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after he suffered a knee injury, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Neal suffered a knee injury during the 2016 preseason that required surgery but still appeared in 14 games as a rookie that year before playing all 16 contests last season.

The Falcons selected him out of Florida with the No. 17 pick in the 2016 draft, and he earned immediate playing time. He finished the campaign with 106 combined tackles, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he followed up with 116 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 2017.

The 23-year-old brings a physical presence to the safety spot and provide run support or dish out hard hits when receivers venture across the middle. He is also quick enough to keep up with tight ends and some slot receivers.

If Neal misses time, the Falcons will turn to a number of other contributors. Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee and Kemal Ishmael will be tasked with keeping opposing passing attacks in check without him.