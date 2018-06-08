Anderson Talisca Loaned to Guangzhou Evergrande Amid Manchester United Rumours

Anderson Talisca Loaned to Guangzhou Evergrande Amid Manchester United RumoursJune 8, 2018
Anderson Talisca completed a loan move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande from Benfica on Friday.
The Chinese club's official website (h/t Goal) confirmed a loan to last for six months. It means the Brazilian forward, who had been on loan at Besiktas, has moved clubs again, despite ongoing rumours linking him with Manchester United.
Premier League giants United were recently said to have offered £35 million for the 24-year-old attacker, according to Portuguese source O Jogo (h/t TalkSport).
Turkish Football noted how the decision to shun interest from Europe represents a U-turn from the player:
Just a few weeks back he was saying he wanted to stay in Europe Today Anderson Talisca joins Guangzhou Football işte https://t.co/b0FHs2yAVs
Meanwhile, Football Whispers contributor Manuel Veth also bemoaned Talisca's choice to favour China over the greater spotlight available in the European game:
Anderson Talisca to Guangzhou Evergrande? To bad would have liked to see his talent at a top club in Europe. But it isn't always about the money isn't it...?
Talisca proved a major hit with Besiktas, netting 20 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions during the 2017/18 season. He thrives between the midfield and forward lines, where his pace and flair often undermine defences.
His decision to opt for China means United will have to expand their search for a versatile forward who can play on the right of a front three or offer creativity from a central role off the main striker.
