Anderson Talisca Loaned to Guangzhou Evergrande Amid Manchester United Rumours

Anderson Talisca completed a loan move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande from Benfica on Friday.

The Chinese club's official website (h/t Goal) confirmed a loan to last for six months. It means the Brazilian forward, who had been on loan at Besiktas, has moved clubs again, despite ongoing rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Premier League giants United were recently said to have offered £35 million for the 24-year-old attacker, according to Portuguese source O Jogo (h/t TalkSport).

Turkish Football noted how the decision to shun interest from Europe represents a U-turn from the player:

Meanwhile, Football Whispers contributor Manuel Veth also bemoaned Talisca's choice to favour China over the greater spotlight available in the European game:

Talisca proved a major hit with Besiktas, netting 20 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions during the 2017/18 season. He thrives between the midfield and forward lines, where his pace and flair often undermine defences.

His decision to opt for China means United will have to expand their search for a versatile forward who can play on the right of a front three or offer creativity from a central role off the main striker.