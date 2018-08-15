Matt Carpenter's X-Rays on Hand Injury Negative After Beanball vs. Nationals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 29: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on August 29, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals after he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. 

According to the team, X-rays on Carpenter's hand came back negative, and he was removed "for precautionary reasons."  

Through April, Carpenter was batting .155 and slugging .274. Since then, the three-time All-Star has been on a tear. For the season, he boasts a .277/.389/.592 slash line to go along with a league-leading 33 home runs, 68 RBI and a .981 OPS.

His 5.0 WAR leads all position players in the National League, per FanGraphs.

The Cardinals have improved following the firing of manager Mike Matheny, but they still have a lot of work to do to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The race for the National League Central division title will likely be decided by only a few games, and the same goes for the final NL wild-card spots. Even if Carpenter misses a game or two, losing him for any length of time would be a big blow for the Cardinals.

Related

    Keith Hernandez Defends Urena Beaning Acuna Jr. 😬

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Keith Hernandez Defends Urena Beaning Acuna Jr. 😬

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Elon Musk to Build Dodger Stadium Tunnel to Ease Traffic

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Elon Musk to Build Dodger Stadium Tunnel to Ease Traffic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Braves Got So Good So Fast

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How the Braves Got So Good So Fast

    MLB
    via MLB

    EA VP: 'Would Love' to Bring Back MVP Baseball

    MLB logo
    MLB

    EA VP: 'Would Love' to Bring Back MVP Baseball

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report