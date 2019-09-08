Eric Weddle out vs. Panthers with Concussion; Left Game Bleeding After Hit

FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle attends an NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif.
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle suffered a concussion Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers and will not return, per the team.  

Weddle took a knee to the head and was bleeding on the field before being ruled out before the start of the second half.

The Baltimore Ravens released Weddle in March after he spent three years with the team. Less than a week after his departure from Baltimore, the six-time Pro Bowler landed on his feet with the Rams, signing a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

While no longer playing at the All-Pro level he enjoyed with the San Diego Chargers, Weddle remains a productive presence in the secondary. He finished 2018 with 68 combined tackles, one sack and three passes defended.

Pass defense was an area of some strength for Los Angeles a season ago as it claimed an NFC crown. The team allowed 236.3 yards per game, 14th in the NFL, and ranked ninth in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

In addition to signing Weddle, the Rams bolstered their secondary by selecting safety Taylor Rapp in the second round and cornerback David Long in the third round. With Rapp backing up John Johnson at strong safety, Marqui Christian will likely replace Weddle in the first string.

