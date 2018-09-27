Harrison Barnes Likely to Miss All of Preseason with Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) works for position against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
Steve Yeater/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks swingman Harrison Barnes suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that has left his status for the start of the regular season up in the air.

Per The Athletic's Tim Cato, Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle announced Barnes will likely miss the entire preseason after tweaking his hamstring during practice, and there is no estimated timetable for his return.  

Barnes has largely been healthy since arriving in Dallas—he's missed eight games over the last two seasonsand that ability to stay off the injury report has allowed his production to boom.

Appearing in 77 games a year ago, Barnes averaged a career-high 18.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three as a hybrid forward in Rick Carlisle's rotation. 

Dallas isn't short on depth at either forward spot, so look for the combination of Wesley Matthews, Dirk Nowitzki and Dorian Finney-Smith to step up and provide peace of mind with Barnes banged up. 

The Mavs open the 2018-19 regular season on Oct. 17 against the Phoenix Suns

Related

    Preseason Plan, Camp Highlights, and Maxi

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Preseason Plan, Camp Highlights, and Maxi

    Dallas Mavericks
    via Dallas Mavericks

    NBA2K Shooting Victim Vows to Continue Pro Gaming Career

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA2K Shooting Victim Vows to Continue Pro Gaming Career

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Other Teams Can Avoid a Jimmy Butler Situation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Other Teams Can Avoid a Jimmy Butler Situation

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves' Asking Price for Jimmy Too High

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves' Asking Price for Jimmy Too High

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report