Harrison Barnes Likely to Miss All of Preseason with Hamstring Injury

Steve Yeater/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks swingman Harrison Barnes suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that has left his status for the start of the regular season up in the air.

Per The Athletic's Tim Cato, Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle announced Barnes will likely miss the entire preseason after tweaking his hamstring during practice, and there is no estimated timetable for his return.

Barnes has largely been healthy since arriving in Dallas—he's missed eight games over the last two seasons—and that ability to stay off the injury report has allowed his production to boom.

Appearing in 77 games a year ago, Barnes averaged a career-high 18.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three as a hybrid forward in Rick Carlisle's rotation.

Dallas isn't short on depth at either forward spot, so look for the combination of Wesley Matthews, Dirk Nowitzki and Dorian Finney-Smith to step up and provide peace of mind with Barnes banged up.

The Mavs open the 2018-19 regular season on Oct. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.