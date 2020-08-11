76ers' Tobias Harris, Al Horford Out vs. Suns Because of Ankle, Knee Injuries

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 10: Tobias Harris #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Tobias Harris (right ankle soreness) and Al Horford (left knee soreness) will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

That leaves the Sixers significantly short-handed:

Harris has been fairly durable in recent seasons, appearing in at least 76 games in each of the last four.

He averaged 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 2017-18, splitting time with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers as part of the trade package Detroit used to land Blake Griffin. Los Angeles traded him to the 76ers in February 2019.

Harris serves as a double-double threat in Philadelphia's talented rotation and averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 boards a night in 27 regular-season games following the trade.

He has followed with 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 2019-20, helping put the 76ers in position to earn an invite to Orlando, Florida, as part of the league's restart plan after the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horford, meanwhile, has had a somewhat underwhelming year after arriving as Philadelphia's biggest offseason addition. He's averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc, his lowest rate since 2015-16.

The five-time All-Star hasn't provided the kind of floor-spacing the Sixers will have wanted for a roster that's centered around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia can finish no worse than sixth in the Eastern Conference. Missing Harris and Horford won't matter much on Tuesday, but their health will be far more important when the team embarks on the postseason.

