Report: Jared Dudley, Draft Pick Traded to Nets; Suns Get Darrell Arthur

The Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed to trade Jared Dudley to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will receive Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick from Phoenix for Darrell Arthur.

Wojnarowski added Arthur, who will make $7.4 million, is headed for a buyout from the Suns, and Dudley could have similar discussions with the Nets.

Arthur has appeared in just 60 games over the past two seasons combined. The 30-year-old averaged a career-low 2.8 points per game in 2017-18.

Dudley signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Suns prior to the 2016-17 season, and his return to the desert was marked by a transition to a new role.

After operating primarily as a shooting guard-small forward hybrid during his first four-and-a-half seasons (2008-2013) with the Suns, he shifted to power forward following a resurgent 2015-16 campaign with the Washington Wizards.

Operating primarily as a floor-stretching, small-ball 4 during his lone year with the Wizards, Dudley averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field, including 37.9 percent shooting from three.

But despite those positive strides, he never seemed a natural fit for a rebuilding Suns team that needed to distribute more minutes to youngsters such as Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and combo-forward Josh Jackson.

In 48 games last season, Dudley averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 boards on 39.3 percent shooting and 36.3 percent from three in a career-low 14.3 minutes per game.

Now on the move, Dudley could solidify a place in the Nets rotation as a complementary spot-up shooter who can offer solid perimeter and post defense in a pinch if the team chooses to keep him.

