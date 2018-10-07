James Milner Injures Hamstring vs. Manchester City, Replaced by Naby Keita

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

James Milner left Liverpool's game against Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday during the first half with an apparent hamstring problem.

The 32-year-old midfielder was forced off just before the half-hour mark, with Naby Keita coming off the bench to replace him:

Losing Milner is a bitter blow for the Reds, who have relied on the veteran former Leeds United, Aston Villa and City man this season. His industry and intensity have been vital for the relentless pressing game favoured by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Nick Wright of Sky Sports has detailed Milner's importance:

"Milner has become indispensable to Liverpool's pressing game. His engine allows him to cover more ground than any of his team-mates - he has topped 12km in five out of six Premier League starts so far this season - and he also ranks highly for ball recoveries, tackles and interceptions."

Although he's not often credited for his technical quality, Milner has also proved an asset in the final third. He's helped himself to a pair of goals and as many assists in all competitions so far.

Milner has previously proved his value to Klopp as a solid auxiliary left-back. He's the kind of experienced, versatile and dependable squad player that teams contending for the title come to appreciate over the course of a long campaign.

His absence will put the onus on Keita, who joined from RB Leipzig this summer, to use his energy and vision to keep Liverpool ticking over in the middle, and make sure the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane remain supplied with chances.