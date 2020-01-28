Christian Eriksen Transfers to Inter from Tottenham; Signs Contract Until 2024

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen has joined Inter Milan after signing a contract until 2024 with the Serie A giants.

The Nerazzurri confirmed the signing on their Twitter account:

According to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, Inter agreed a €20 million (£17 million) fee with Spurs to sign the Denmark international.

The move brings to an end Eriksen's lengthy tenure with Spurs which began in 2013. He helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League final last season before expressing a desire to leave north London during the summer.

Eriksen has been inconsistent, with Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks taking on more of the creative burden for Spurs. Some Tottenham fans even booed Eriksen when the Dane was substituted during the 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool, per Football.London's Joe Doyle.

Despite the negative reaction, Eriksen still showcased the quality that kept him on the radars of top clubs around Europe:

Inter have been tracking the 27-year-old for a while, with director Piero Ausilio recently saying the club had confidence a deal could be reached, per Sky Sports.

For that to happen, Inter and Spurs needed to agree on a fee. Inter's initial attempts included offering £13 million, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

Landing Eriksen represents a huge fillip for Inter's chances of dethroning Juventus in the Italian top flight. He will add some extra ingenuity and technique at the heart of the engine room.

So far, Inter have relied on the industry of the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini and Antonio Candreva. Eriksen's eye for a pass, shooting power from distance and quality when delivering set pieces will be key to creating more chances for prolific strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Inter boss Antonio Conte knows all about Eriksen's quality thanks to his time in charge of Chelsea. The schemer becomes the latest former Premier League talent, along with Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez, Lukaku, Victor Moses and Ashley Young to be acquired by Conte since last summer.