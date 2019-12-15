Lyon's Memphis Depay Reportedly Has Torn ACL, Expected to Miss Rest of Season

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Lyon forward Memphis Depay's season appears to be over, with club doctors reportedly fearing he tore his ACL in the 1-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday.

Sporting director Juninho told OL TV (h/t Get French Football News) Lyon expects the worst:

Martin Terrier replaced Depay after 46 minutes, when the match was still scoreless.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals in Ligue 1 this season and has been the attacking leader for both Lyon and the Dutch national team. He had two goals and two assists in Nations League play.

His loss is a major blow for a club that has struggled in Ligue 1, where Lyon now sit five points behind Rennes in the race for the top four. The French side barely qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, beating Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg to second place in Group G by one point.

It's just as big a blow for the Netherlands, who could be without one of their best and most versatile forwards for next summer's UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Manager Rudi Garcia will look to the likes of Moussa Dembele, Bertrand Traore and Maxwel Cornet to supply the attacking threat moving forward. Star prospect Houssem Aouar will also have to shoulder more responsibilities in attack.

