Aaron Donald Doesn't Return for Rams vs. Seahawks After Suffering Rib Injury

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald left Saturday's 30-20 road win over the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury.



Donald, 29, was holding his ribs after attempting to sack Russell Wilson in the third quarter and eventually walked back to the locker room.

He returned to the sideline but didn't reenter the Wild Card Weekend matchup.

Donald recorded 45 tackles and 13.5 sacks during the regular season, building a resume that could earn him a third Defensive Player of the Year nod.

Losing Donald is obviously not an ideal scenario. The Rams looked toward A'Shawn Robinson to play a larger role against Seattle, and the defensive line held firm even though it was missing its best player.

But Los Angeles will need Donald when it takes the field for the divisional round. That he was at least back on the sideline Saturday could be a positive sign as to the severity of his injury.