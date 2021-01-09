    Aaron Donald Doesn't Return for Rams vs. Seahawks After Suffering Rib Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald warms-up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald left Saturday's 30-20 road win over the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury.

    Donald, 29, was holding his ribs after attempting to sack Russell Wilson in the third quarter and eventually walked back to the locker room.

    He returned to the sideline but didn't reenter the Wild Card Weekend matchup.

    Donald recorded 45 tackles and 13.5 sacks during the regular season, building a resume that could earn him a third Defensive Player of the Year nod. 

    Losing Donald is obviously not an ideal scenario. The Rams looked toward A'Shawn Robinson to play a larger role against Seattle, and the defensive line held firm even though it was missing its best player.

    But Los Angeles will need Donald when it takes the field for the divisional round. That he was at least back on the sideline Saturday could be a positive sign as to the severity of his injury.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Rams rookie rushed for 131 yds in wild card win over NFC West rival

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      In a close win vs. Indy, Buffalo's star duo showed us they're the backbone of the Bills' playoff hopes 📝

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Akers Made Franchise History vs. Seahawks

      Cam Akers Made Franchise History vs. Seahawks
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Cam Akers Made Franchise History vs. Seahawks

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire

      John Wolford Taken to Hospital

      Rams QB (neck) taken away from stadium in an ambulance as precautionary measure after hit to the head early in the game (AP)

      John Wolford Taken to Hospital
      NFL logo
      NFL

      John Wolford Taken to Hospital

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report