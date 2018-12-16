Frank Gore Won't Return vs. Vikings with Foot Injury, Reportedly Has Sprain

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are without running back Frank Gore after he suffered an injury to his foot during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gore limped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The team announced he is out for the rest of the game. He finished with 14 yards on five carries.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, X-rays were negative, and he was diagnosed with a foot sprain.

Despite being a 35-year-old running back, Gore has remained a stable presence in the backfield throughout his career. He has run for at least 960 yards in each of the past seven seasons.

While Gore is no longer the star he was during his prime with the San Francisco 49ers, in 2016 he became the Indianapolis Colts' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2007.

The Dolphins signed Gore away from the Colts in the offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler has served as the No. 1 option. Third-year running back Kenyan Drake is still receiving a significant workload with 143 touches entering the week.

Gore has been used as Miami's starter all season and has been excellent, entering the week with 708 yards on 151 carries.

After missing the playoffs with a 6-10 record last season, the Dolphins remain in the postseason race at 7-6 through 13 games—and Gore's professionalism and production have been a big reason. His absence on the field is going to be felt, but Drake's emergence as the No. 1 guy will lessen the blow.