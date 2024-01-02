Aaron Rodgers: 'I Don't Understand' Why Lions Sent 3 OL to Brad Allen Before Penalty

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just as confused as the rest of us regarding the Detroit Lions' penalty on their nullified two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Speaking during his weekly appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers questioned why three different players approached referee Brad Allen before going to the line of scrimmage.

"There's been a lot of talk about the play and I think everybody wants a little bit of accountability for sure," Rodgers said. "Now, I don't understand why three guys went to the referee. I saw [Penei] Sewell went, [Taylor] Decker went and 70 [Dan Skipper] went. I don't know what Brad was thinking here. It seemed like he left before what could be said."

Rodgers also explained why he thinks the matchup should have never approached the situation due to a tripping call earlier in the game on Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot. Replays of the trip showed it was Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson who tried to trip Hendershot and therefore a penalty should have been called on Detroit and not Dallas:

With 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game, the Lions appeared to convert a two-point try on a catch by Decker. However, the play was wiped out due to an illegal touching penalty as Decker was not announced as an eligible receiver.

While speaking with reporters regarding the play this week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was trying to make the Cowboys think someone other than Decker was eligible to catch the pass that would have won the game when he had three different linemen approach Allen.

"It's about eligibility," Campbell said. "That's what it's about. And it has nothing to do with the ref. The ref knows. He knows. Because 68 reported. It's for the defense, so that they see three different people. And you're just hoping they happen to not hear that it's 70 [who isn't eligible]. That's all."