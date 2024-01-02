Connor Stalions Tagged in Photo at Michigan's Rose Bowl Win vs. Alabama After Scandal

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He who laughs last, laughs best. And Connor Stalions is probably wearing a wide smile right now.

Based on a social media post by former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, Stalions was on hand to watch the Wolverines beat Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

By now, college football fans are familiar with the extended Stalions-verse. The former staffer resigned in November amid a sign-stealing scandal, one that threatened to derail Michigan's season.

The Big Ten ultimately suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games. Michigan reeled off three straight victories before Harbaugh returned to help the Wolverines earn a 26-0 win over Iowa in the conference title game.

The specter of additional punishment from the NCAA continues to loom, with the school receiving a formal notice of allegations in December. Harbaugh specifically is facing a Level I violation for failing to cooperate with NCAA investigators.

But that's a problem for another day.