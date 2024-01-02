Video: The Rock Drops Roman Reigns Tease in Return at WWE Raw Day 1

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

After days of speculation, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise return at WWE Raw Day 1 in San Diego, and he was quick to tease a match with Roman Reigns.

After calling out Jinder Mahal, The Rock seemingly called out Reigns before exiting the ring, asking:

"I'm going to go get something to eat. When 'The Rock' goes out to get something to eat tonight in San Diego, should 'The Rock' sit in a booth? Or, should 'The Rock' sit at the bar? Or, should 'The Rock' sit at the head of the table?"

Triple H confirmed that a former WWE champion would be returning during Raw Day 1, and fans expected The Rock to step out into the ring but were disappointed when Mahal made his entrance.

After Mahal cut a promo about how awful the United States is and how the country has never been so divided, "The Rock" made his highly anticipated return, trashing Mahal before teasing a match with Reigns.

It marked his first WWE appearance since SmackDown in September.

The Rock previously revealed on the Pat McAfee Show in September that there were talks of a potential Rock vs. Reigns match at WWE WrestleMania 39, per Colby Applegate of Wrestling Inc:

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it. But let me just tell you, so about the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, very good friend, he's the man, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This was the beginning of 2022. We broke out the Teremana, we toasted life, we toasted the business we love, and about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi.

"We shook hands and we hugged right there, all three of us at the table, and said, 'Let's do this.' So then we had a year to really think about this. So the north star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented.' It was in, what can we create for the fans that has never been done before. A match, great. Roman, incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing. We can have the match, but the bigger thought was, what can do for the fans and the business that love, where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger."

However, The Rock said the match never happened because WWE couldn't nail anything down as they couldn't determine "what that thing was" as they wanted to accomplish something "unprecedented" for the fans.

With The Rock teasing a match against Reigns on Monday night, a showdown between the two will draw much speculation until it's confirmed, with all eyes on WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.