DJ Uiagalelei Commits to FSU After Leaving Oregon State for Transfer Portal

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has made his decision on where he will play his final college football season.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Uiagalelei has committed to play for Florida State in 2024. He has one year of eligibility left after spending the first three seasons of his career at Clemson.

Thamel reported on Sunday that Uiagalelei was Florida State's "top target" in the transfer portal this year. He took a visit to the school in early December but was still deciding between staying in school or declaring for the NFL draft.

In his lone season at Oregon State, Uiagalelei led the team to an 8-4 record while throwing for a career-best 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, good for a passer rating of 145.0. He also added six rushing touchdowns.

Uiagalelei will help Florida State replace quarterback Jordan Travis, who completed his sixth college football season this year and will be moving on to the NFL. An injury to his lower left leg ended Travis' 2023 campaign after 11 games, but he was one of the catalysts for the Seminoles' stellar season.

Florida State went 13-1 with its lone loss coming in the Orange Bowl against Georgia this past Saturday. The Seminoles were the biggest snub from the College Football Playoff, as they had an undefeated regular season and won the ACC championship.