Ravens' Lamar Jackson on MVP Hype: 'If That's What The Voters Say, I'll Run With it'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson isn't fixated on the outcome of the Most Valuable Player Award voting and has a larger target in mind.

"If that's what the voters say, I'll run with it," he told The MMQB's Albert Breer if he winds up winning a second MVP. "My goal is the Super Bowl. I'm going to be grateful for it if I do receive it. That'll be the second one. I'll be grateful. But I'm chasing something else. So I really don't have a comment on it."

Jackson may have had the final word in the MVP race with Sunday's 56-19 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins. He posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) after finishing 18-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James among those leading the calls to crown him:

For the season, Jackson has thrown for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while running for 821 yards and five scores. His 65.3 QBR is the fourth-highest in the league.

The two-time Pro Bowler has assembled a strong statistical case for MVP, and the Ravens' success has further boosted his candidacy. Baltimore's Week 17 victory secured the top seed in the AFC.

Another MVP will undoubtedly feel satisfying for Jackson given the lack of interest he garnered in the offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers were the only teams that showed formal interest and that "neither team got overly aggressive." You'd have to believe some general managers would like a do-over on that one.