Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Defends Dog After Bite, Getting 21 Stitches: 'He's a Good Boy'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon is still loyal to his dog even after a scary incident that resulted in stitches and a trip to the hospital.

The Denver Nuggets power forward has missed the past two games due to injuries from a dog bite on Christmas. Gordon's dog, a Rottweiler that he adopted four years ago, bit him and forced Gordon to get 21 stitches — mostly in his right hand. He also sustained scarring near his lip.

Per the Denver Post's Bennett Durando, Gordon still has nothing but love for his dog.

"He's a good boy. He's a good dog," Gordon said. "… Very attached. Very sweet. Very strong. Great dog."

Gordon took responsibility for the incident, and he believes his dog didn't mean any harm with the bite. After dropping 16 points in a Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors, he said he might have enjoyed too much eggnog at home and got his dog riled up, resulting in the bite.

"I guess it's a little bit embarrassing, but not too embarrassing to where I can't talk about it," Gordon said. "I don't drink a lot during the season. I probably had a little bit too much eggnog. I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand.

"For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out."

Following the bite, Gordon went to the hospital to get the wound stitched up. The result of the stitches was Gordon missing the next two games. Now a few days removed from the incident, Gordon said he feels ready to play in the Nuggets' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Gordon also mentioned that he has played with stitches in his hand before.