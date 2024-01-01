Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Keep Hachimura, Vanderbilt Lineup for 'Foreseeable Future'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Sunday that the team will be sticking Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup moving forward.

"I think this lineup that you see tonight we're going to stick with for the foreseeable future," Ham said after the Lakers announced that Hachimura and Vanderbilt would start against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

The two forwards will operate alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Taurean Prince in the first unit.

Hachimura and Vanderbilt started together for the first time this season during Los Angeles' 133-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. They combined to put up 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Hachimura in particular looked comfortable operating in the starting lineup, with the Lakers outscoring the Hornets by 34 points in his 28 minutes on the floor.

"We knew they were going to be playing fast, with a lot of force. They're athletic. They run fast and they jump high so that was the mind-set behind putting a bigger body out there with those other four," Ham said in regards to starting Hachimura, per Helene Elliot of the Los Angeles Times. "And maintaining our size and athleticism and our speed. And that's what he provided tonight."

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was a staple in Los Angeles' starting lineup in 2022-23 after he was acquired by the team in a Feb. 9 trade with the Utah Jazz. His first full season with the Lakers got off to a delayed start however, as he missed the first 20 games of the year due to left heel bursitis. Vanderbilt came back on Dec. 12, although he operated in a reserve role for his first eight appearances in order to fully recover from his heel issue. He enters Sunday with just four starts on the year.

The combination of both forwards in the starting lineup gives the Lakers some size and allows LeBron James to operate with the ball in his hands more often. The four-time MVP is no stranger to playing a point-forward role, leading the league with 10.2 assists per game during the 2019-20 season.