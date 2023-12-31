X

NFL

    Will Levis Injury Has NFL Fans Concerned as C.J. Stroud Shines as Texans Beat Titans

    Andrew PetersDecember 31, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before kickoff against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The battle between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans wasn't the most exciting matchup on Sunday as the Texans cruised to a 26-3 win.

    The game had a promising matchup between rookie quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Will Levis, but it ended up not being much of a battle at all. The Titans' rookie, Levis, suffered a foot injury early on in the game and saw limited reps, completing just two passes for 16 yards.

    It's not clear how severe this one is just yet, but either way, fans were concerned by the injury and even confused why Levis was playing in the first place with the Titans out of playoff contention.

    Mr. Positivity @jlomas72

    *Watching Will Levis limp off of the field after that strip sack* <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://t.co/PgJaMFfDeQ">pic.twitter.com/PgJaMFfDeQ</a>

    Myles. 🧸 @SluttySamon

    Will Levis hurt again. I can't have anything nice. <a href="https://t.co/OGnzsjlgnL">pic.twitter.com/OGnzsjlgnL</a>

    Tony W @AntWood1868

    Why did we play Will Levis today…? There's NOTHING to play for

    Jack Gentry @jackagentry

    Shut Will Levis down. Protect your assets.

    For Texans fans, they got to see their rookie quarterback, Stroud, back in action after he missed a handful of games. His performance was just another example of how good he can be, and Houston fans have plenty to look forward to.

    Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown on an efficient 24-of-32 passing.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> is back throwing touchdown passes 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsHOU</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/sFjqknZtA5">https://t.co/sFjqknZtA5</a> <a href="https://t.co/wd4jOa87FA">pic.twitter.com/wd4jOa87FA</a>

    Will Levis Injury Has NFL Fans Concerned as C.J. Stroud Shines as Texans Beat Titans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Cody Stoots @Cody_Stoots

    Crowd reaction to C.J. Stroud's introduction in his return to the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> <a href="https://t.co/Moahbpi797">pic.twitter.com/Moahbpi797</a>

    BigE (Dillon Brooks Believer) @BigE_Houston

    Man CJ Stroud should be the MVP, those 2 games he missed were crucial :/

    NFL @NFL

    Big day for the first-rounders. <a href="https://t.co/2AfyuLGkqS">pic.twitter.com/2AfyuLGkqS</a>

    Kourt 🤍 @kourtraquel

    Stroud back like he never left 🤝

    ʙᴀᴍs™🥓🧀👑🏈❄️ @TimberBams

    CJ Stroud is really out of this world

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Is CJ Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year? <a href="https://t.co/JhQqwFLZlb">pic.twitter.com/JhQqwFLZlb</a>

    The Texans playoff chances are still up in the air, but the win over the Titans certainly helped. Next week, they'll take on the Indianapolis Colts in a game that will be huge for the playoff hopes.

    If Houstons gets another big game from Stroud, it can count on a win.