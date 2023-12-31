Will Levis Injury Has NFL Fans Concerned as C.J. Stroud Shines as Texans Beat Titans

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The battle between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans wasn't the most exciting matchup on Sunday as the Texans cruised to a 26-3 win.

The game had a promising matchup between rookie quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Will Levis, but it ended up not being much of a battle at all. The Titans' rookie, Levis, suffered a foot injury early on in the game and saw limited reps, completing just two passes for 16 yards.

It's not clear how severe this one is just yet, but either way, fans were concerned by the injury and even confused why Levis was playing in the first place with the Titans out of playoff contention.

For Texans fans, they got to see their rookie quarterback, Stroud, back in action after he missed a handful of games. His performance was just another example of how good he can be, and Houston fans have plenty to look forward to.

Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown on an efficient 24-of-32 passing.

The Texans playoff chances are still up in the air, but the win over the Titans certainly helped. Next week, they'll take on the Indianapolis Colts in a game that will be huge for the playoff hopes.