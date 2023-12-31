Dejounte Murray Rumors: Knicks Remain Interested in Trade After OG Anunoby Deal

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

After landing OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the New York Knicks might not be done in the trade market, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Per Scotto, the Knicks have been interested in pursuing Hawks guard Dejounte Murray along with Anunoby. While they don't have as many assets after losing Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in the Anunoby deal, the Knicks could still be pushing for Murray.

"The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said."

Murray, who has been in Atlanta since 2022, would be another huge offensive piece for the Knicks if they could bring him to New York. He's averaging 20.2 points and 5.3 assists per game for the Hawks as their second-leading scorer.

Adding Anunoby along side Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle already helps the Knicks round out the starting lineup with capable scoring options, and Murray would just give them more offensive fire power.