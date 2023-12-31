Lakers' LeBron James Hypes Bronny's 15-Point Game for USC vs. OSU: 'Great Showing'

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bronny James turned in the best performance of his young college basketball career on Saturday, and the best is yet to come if his famous father is to be believed.

LeBron James hyped up the USC guard while pointing out Bronny is "starting to return to form after the layoff" while on a minutes restriction.

James tallied 15 points and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range during Saturday's 86-70 loss to Oregon State. It was his fifth game of the season and the first time he has scored in double figures.

He arrived at USC as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but suffered a cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

The freshman missed the start of the season but is now working his way back into the rotation.

If he continues to play like he did Saturday, it will help the Trojans bounce back from their slow start. They are 1-4 in games he has played and 6-7 overall.