Pistons' Monty Williams 'Was Almost in Tears' After Snapping 28-Game Losing Streak

The Detroit Pistons won for the first time since Oct. 28 on Saturday, which was quite an emotional moment for head coach Monty Williams.

"I've been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that's a first for me," he told reporters. "Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I'm just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room."

The 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors ended a 28-game losing streak, which was already a single-season NBA record. It tied the Philadelphia 76ers' mark of 28 straight losses, which they set across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

Cade Cunningham notched a double-double of 30 points, 12 assists and three rebounds as he continues to be a bright spot for a team that has been the worst in the league this season. It was his third straight game with at least 30 points, and he is averaging 25.2 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in December.

Next up for the Pistons is a road game against the Houston Texans, which is their first of four straight away from home against Western Conference opponents.