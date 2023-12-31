NFL Rumors: Derek Carr, Dennis Allen Expected to Return to Saints; OC Could Change

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 7-8 New Orleans Saints have struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, but that reportedly will not cost head coach Dennis Allen or quarterback Derek Carr their jobs heading into the 2024 campaign.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported "the expectation as of now is that both men will return to the Saints in 2024."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero echoed those sentiments about Allen, noting "all indications as of now" suggest he will be back next year.

However, Jones reported the Saints may fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Carmichael has been a staple for the Saints for years and has been the offensive coordinator since 2009.

Yet former head coach Sean Payton was heavily involved in the play-calling before the veteran OC took full control in 2022. New Orleans finished that season 19th in the league in yards per game and 22nd in points per game and is now 14th in yards and 13th in points this season.

While there may be changes coming to the offensive side, Rapoport and Pelissero added more context to the Allen decision by explaining that ownership has supported him all year and likely won't change after a season that saw Carr deal with injuries, Alvin Kamara get suspended and a number of injuries along the offensive line.

As for Carr, he is under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season with an out on the last year.

He has been solid but unspectacular with a 7-8 record as a starter while completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,417 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

How New Orleans finishes in the final two games of the regular season will go a long way toward how this team is remembered. The NFC South is still winnable with the 8-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers one game ahead of the Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans faces both teams to close out the campaign, so it still has an opportunity to reach the playoffs.