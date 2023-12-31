Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Suffered Bruised Tailbone Injury in Loss vs. Timberwolves

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has suffered a bruised tailbone.

Russell, who came off the bench for the Lakers in a 108-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night, drew on offensive foul in the third quarter, which is when he suffered the injury, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Russell did not return for the remainder of the game.

Russell has started 28 of 31 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Russell was traded to the Lakers in February, joining Los Angels for a second stint after he started his career with the team in 2015. In his 17 games with the Lakers last season, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game, giving Los Angeles another scoring option to go alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell started this season as a starter, but was benched last week amid a three-game losing streak. In his new role, Russell has averaged 11 points off the bench and the Lakers have won two of their last four games.

After the loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday, the Lakers fell to 17-16 on the year and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference. Lack of depth has been an issue for Los Angeles this season, with James and Davis taking on a majority of the workload.