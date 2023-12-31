Lakers Ripped by Fans for Depth After LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Loss to T-Wolves

David Berding/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their penultimate game of 2023 Saturday night, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106.

The loss wasn't due to the Lakers' stars — Anthony Davis had 33 points and 17 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points and six assists. The lack of depth has become a recurring theme for Los Angeles this season, and it's clear the Lakers are in need of some help for their stars.

The result of the game was an outcry from Lakers fans calling for Los Angeles to get Davis and Jame some help.