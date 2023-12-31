X

NBA

    Lakers Ripped by Fans for Depth After LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Loss to T-Wolves

    Andrew PetersDecember 31, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 30: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes up for a shot while LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends in the first quarter at Target Center on December 30, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their penultimate game of 2023 Saturday night, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106.

    The loss wasn't due to the Lakers' stars — Anthony Davis had 33 points and 17 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points and six assists. The lack of depth has become a recurring theme for Los Angeles this season, and it's clear the Lakers are in need of some help for their stars.

    The result of the game was an outcry from Lakers fans calling for Los Angeles to get Davis and Jame some help.

    🏀Lakers downunder 🇦🇺 @Aussie_Lakers

    The amount of games either AD or Lebron have to carry this team without help from role players is crazy

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    AD with 28-14-7 and 4 steals<br><br>Bron is the only other Laker in double-figures with 16-3-3 and 3 steals<br><br>This is a winnable game, but someone needs to step up other than the two stars

    Debonaire ™️ @Debonaire_Jason

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> GET AD HELP

    Mawkees 🪮 @QuesTheGenius

    So Lakers not gone help AD AT ALL? bet

    Ravuzy @Jaxie_Lakers

    Can someone please help ad

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Someone gotta help AD out on offense man

    Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

    AD's halftime numbers, 21pts 10rebs 5ast 3stls. Continues to put up Monster stats. Needs some help in the 2nd half, Lakers down 61-57

    Robert Horry @DCarter8

    Lakers gotta get Anthony Davis some help. Boy gone break his back carrying this team on both ends.

    Easy Money @EasyMoneySwipaa

    Time to tell the truth the lakers are not deep .

    Tyrone Alexander • 🇹🇹 @theretaildon

    Ad and Bron really need some help! This ridiculous man 🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Timberwolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Timberwolves</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>

    With the loss, the Lakers fall to 17-16 and currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference. Fans are ready to see Los Angeles add some depth, and with the trade deadline approaching it won't be a surprise to see the Lakers making some moves.