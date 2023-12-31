Luka Doncic Electrifies NBA Fans with Brilliance as Mavs Beat Steph Curry, Warriors

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic's strong all-around night helped the Dallas Mavericks secure a 132-122 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Doncic dropped 39 points and 10 assists, connecting on 14 of his 29 shot attempts. He also picked up a block and a steal, showing some improvement on the defensive end of the floor. Doncic has now scored at least 30 points in 15 of his past 16 appearances.

Rookie center Dereck Lively recorded the sixth double-double of his career, putting up 12 points and 14 rebounds. Backup guard Josh Green led all bench players with 18 points in just 25 minutes of action.

NBA fans were amazed with Doncic in particular, who has continued to elevate his game even further in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

The Warriors were able to cut the deficit to five points with just under three minutes remaining in the contest, although the Mavericks eventually pulled away to secure the victory.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 25 points and hit six of his 15 three-point attempts, although a rough shooting night from Klay Thompson ultimately hurt the team's chances of coming back. Thompson put up three points while hitting just one of his 11 shots. Still, Curry made several of his signature pull-up threes and held his own in a few one-on-one matchups with Doncic.