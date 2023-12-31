X

NBA

    Luka Doncic Electrifies NBA Fans with Brilliance as Mavs Beat Steph Curry, Warriors

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 31, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MARCH 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

    Luka Doncic's strong all-around night helped the Dallas Mavericks secure a 132-122 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

    Doncic dropped 39 points and 10 assists, connecting on 14 of his 29 shot attempts. He also picked up a block and a steal, showing some improvement on the defensive end of the floor. Doncic has now scored at least 30 points in 15 of his past 16 appearances.

    Rookie center Dereck Lively recorded the sixth double-double of his career, putting up 12 points and 14 rebounds. Backup guard Josh Green led all bench players with 18 points in just 25 minutes of action.

    NBA fans were amazed with Doncic in particular, who has continued to elevate his game even further in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    It's too easy for The Don 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/vICJsXCc3E">pic.twitter.com/vICJsXCc3E</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Luka Doncic tonight:<br><br>39 POINTS<br>10 ASSISTS<br>8 REBOUNDS<br><br>Makes it look too easy. <a href="https://t.co/JmER1ZMsN5">pic.twitter.com/JmER1ZMsN5</a>

    Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth

    Luka Doncic breaks a tie with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most games with 30+ points after recording his 23rd of the season.

    F ᴸᵘᵏᵃ✨💫 (18-12) @FlukaTime

    Does this guy ever have a bad game? <a href="https://t.co/nkh30DgQ4n">pic.twitter.com/nkh30DgQ4n</a>

    Jo @MavsStan41

    Luka is too good man, dude has been on a heater this whole season

    Will🍻 @tottswill

    How long are yall gonna keep lying about Luka being a bad defender?

    MFFL NATION @NationMffl

    LUKA MAKES WINNING PLAYS

    Famouslos32 @famouslos32

    Luka amazing

    The Truth @TruthBurner34

    Luka just put the clamps on Steph damn

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Luka Dončić now has more games with 30 points and 10 assists than Magic Johnson did in his career.<br><br>Tonight is Luka's 66th, which is simply absurd. It's the eighth most in NBA history. He's not even 25 years old.

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Luka is annoyingly good man, the 6'8 height gives him the outlet to pass out of any double, add his court vision on top of that and yeah.

    The Warriors were able to cut the deficit to five points with just under three minutes remaining in the contest, although the Mavericks eventually pulled away to secure the victory.

    Stephen Curry scored a team-high 25 points and hit six of his 15 three-point attempts, although a rough shooting night from Klay Thompson ultimately hurt the team's chances of coming back. Thompson put up three points while hitting just one of his 11 shots. Still, Curry made several of his signature pull-up threes and held his own in a few one-on-one matchups with Doncic.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steph made Luka dance 🕺 <a href="https://t.co/tn0B0DYa2w">pic.twitter.com/tn0B0DYa2w</a>

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    That's an 0-2 open to this homestand for the Warriors. Already their 8th home loss after eight all of last season. Drops them to 15-17 entering 2024. Klay Thompson 1/11 FG and watched most of 4Q from bench. Warriors couldn't contain Luka Doncic: 38-10-8. Wobbly times.

    The Mavericks moved to 19-14 after the win, while Golden State fell to 15-17. The Warriors have now lost three consecutive games.